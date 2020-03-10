As impact of COVID-19 deepens, U.S. officials debate economic response

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president is looking for the fastest possible economic response to the coronavirus.

And he's looking at two tracks, first, what he can do individually through some sort of national emergency declaration in the next week or so, and he's also looking at working with Congress and negotiating some sort of larger legislative bill.

On what he can do himself, he's looking at some sort of executive action where he would be able to do a couple things, including giving small businesses loans. He also wants to try to give some sort of financial relief to hourly workers that have already lost paychecks because they had to be — they had to self-quarantine or because they had the coronavirus.

The other thing he's looking at is trying to defer tax payments, so that, if you owe the government money, you might have between 90 to 180 days to pay the government, which would put a little bit more money in your pocket short-term.

Then he's looking at Congress for a payroll tax cut. That would be some — some are saying between 2 percent. That would be what President Obama did in 2010. Larry Kudlow is in the White House right now briefing as I speak. He's saying that this would be something that would last through the end of the year.

But the president is gearing up for a fight with Democrats on the Hill, because some Democrats are already saying that this is a tax cut that looks something like possibly the 2017 tax cut that they say benefited the wealthy people and not working-class individuals.

So the president is looking at two things to try to figure out how to stem the economic issues that are coming with this virus.