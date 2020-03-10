How this school district is educating students at home during coronavirus outbreak

Judy Woodruff:

A small, but growing number of schools around the country are shutting their doors to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus. That includes a number of colleges and universities.

It's just a fraction of public elementary and high schools. But, so far, more than 620 schools have closed or are scheduled to close, affecting more than 430,000 students.

Washington state was the early epicenter in the U.S.

And John Yang has a look at one of the school districts there that decided to take this step.