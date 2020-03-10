How this school district is educating students at home during coronavirus outbreak

Michelle Reid:
Well, so, let me be clear that overriding all of those concerns are the health and safety of our students and staff and our ability to slow the spread of this coronavirus, whereas social distancing has been the recommendation number one for us.
Having said that, we have gotten a team together. And we are providing food today to those students who have asked for food. We're doing at four brick-and-mortar sites and also delivering to 16 remote school sites.
So, all students and families who want or need food as — or rely on the schools for food are able to procure food. The same with child care. We're going to be supporting community sites for child care for those families who require it, as long as we can maintain that in a health — healthy and safe way.
So we're trying to continue to provide those services, while we take care of our professional educators and support staff and students by keeping them safe with a social distancing plan.
