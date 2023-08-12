An artist’s Brief But Spectacular take on letting the colors speak for you

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Kennady Bob is a Los Angeles-based artist who expresses herself through both large-scale paintings and small sketches. After experiencing great loss early in her life, she found that she could process the feelings she struggled to put into words through art. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on letting the colors say it for you.
