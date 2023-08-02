A Brief But Spectacular take on blending the worlds of art, ASL and accessibility

Brandon Kazen-Maddox is an artist, filmmaker, acrobat and GODA, a grandchild of deaf adults. They are a cofounder of Up Until Now Collective, a non-profit that provides opportunities for deaf artists who want to bring ASL dance theater to the stage, screen and beyond. Kazen-Maddox shares their Brief But Spectacular take on blending the worlds of art, ASL and accessibility.

