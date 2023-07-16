An artist’s Brief But Spectacular take on New York City’s family tomb

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
New York City's Hart Island is the final resting place for more than a million unclaimed bodies. In 2018, artist Melinda Hunt launched the Hart Island Project, which has mapped the entire island and published the stories of more than 68,000 people buried there. Hunt shares her Brief But Spectacular take on New York City's family tomb.
