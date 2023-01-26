An early look at key 2024 Senate races and candidates

Geoff Bennett:

Congress has just started its new term, but many senators and Senate hopefuls are already thinking about the next election.

Just today, Congressman Adam Schiff became the second Democrat to jump into the 2024 race for the Senate in California. And, earlier this week, Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego announced he's running for the Senate seat in Arizona. His campaign announcement took aim at the incumbent, newly independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Senatorial Candidate: If you're more likely to be meeting with the powerful than the powerless, you're doing this job incorrectly.

I'm sorry that politicians have let you down. But I'm going to change that.

I'm Ruben Gallego. I'm running to be the senator of Arizona, because you deserve somebody fighting for you and fighting with you every day.