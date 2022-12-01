Pence on his Jan. 6 experience, confronting Trump and how his 2024 bid would be different

Judy Woodruff:

Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he is considering running for president in 2024. But he's been notably quiet about the events of January 6, saving his take for his newly released book, which I spoke with him about earlier today. It's called "So Help Me God."

Vice President Mike Pence, thank you for joining us.

The book is "So Help Me God." And it opens with January the 6th. You write about being in the Capitol. Your life was threatened. You had to hide in the basement. And you also write that, a few days later, you met with former President Trump, and he expressed what you said was a hint of regret.

Did he apologize?

Mike Pence, Former Vice President of the United States: Well, Judy, first, thanks — thanks for having me on "NewsHour."

And let me add my voice to all of those congratulating you on five decades of extraordinary journalism.