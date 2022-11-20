A historical perspective on Trump’s 2024 presidential bid

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Former president Donald Trump launched a third bid for the White House this past week as he faces multiple investigations. Meanwhile, Democrats are eyeing a generational shift in House leadership as Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek reelection to the role of Speaker. Beverly Gage, a professor of history and American studies at Yale University, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
