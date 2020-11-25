Analyzing Biden’s possible pick for secretary of defense

Judy Woodruff:

As we know, President-elect Biden made news earlier this week when he announced key members of his national security team.

Missing from that lineup, his choice for secretary of defense.

Nick Schifrin joins us now with the latest.

So, hello, Nick.

One of the names that had been mentioned for secretary of defense for the — for defense secretary was Michele Flournoy.

So, remind us who she is and what the thinking was about her potential to be named.