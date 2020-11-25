Trump grants Michael Flynn a full pardon for lying to the FBI in Russian probe

Devlin Barrett:

Well, it's a three-year legal saga.

And it began almost three years today. We're nearly at the three-year anniversary of Flynn's guilty plea.

And what happened was, he pled guilty and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Bob Mueller. And that was a big moment in that investigation, because you had someone in the inner circle who was going to tell prosecutors about what he knew about the conversations by Trump and his close advisers.

But what happened as time went on is, he became — Flynn became something of a cause celebre on the right, and he became a focus of a lot of anger toward the FBI that, in the mind of many conservatives, the FBI was targeting Flynn and others around Trump unfairly.

And so what happened is, after his cooperation was largely over and done with, he got new lawyers and decided to fight the case and try to rescind his guilty plea. And that set off a very long battle that really hasn't been resolved, although the pardon may end up resolving it on its own.

So, that created this long court battle that is still ongoing, up until we saw the announcement of the pardon today.