Who is Bill Barr and why is he important to the Jan. 6 hearings?

A video deposition by former President Donald Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, was played on the first day of public hearings of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Barr was in Trump’s inner circle in both the run-up to the election and the immediate aftermath, and played a key role in public communications about the legitimacy of the election.

Barr, who Trump nominated to the position in 2018, was also attorney general for late President George H. W. Bush between 1991 and 1993.

WATCH: Jan. 6 committee hearings – Day 1

During the 2020 campaign, Barr regularly referred to unfounded worries about election interference or fraud. In July 2020, he claimed there was “a high risk” of “massive” fraud from mail-in voting, though he also said he had “no reason to think” the election would be rigged. And he speculated without evidence that same year that a “foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots.”

But after Trump lost the election, Barr said publicly his office had seen no evidence of voter fraud, and he stepped down as attorney general before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

During the June 9 hearing, the committee played some of Barr’s testimony, where he said he told Trump there was no merit to claims of fraud, calling them “complete nonsense.” Barr also said the false claims of election fraud are what prompted him to resign.

“I saw absolutely zero basis for the allegations, but they were made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people, members of the public,” Barr said during his taped deposition.

Later in the hearing, the committee showed part of a closed-door interview with former first daughter Ivanka Trump, who confirmed that Barr had told her there was no evidence of election fraud, and that she had believed him.

Trump’s daughter was asked if the attorney general’s conclusions had an impact on her.

“It affected my perspective,” Ivanka Trump said.” I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying.”

Barr and his refusal to publicly claim election fraud and his exit from office is expected to be the theme of the committee’s third hearing June 15. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in her opening statement that the June 13 hearing will lay out that Trump “corruptly planned to replace the Attorney General of the United States so the U.S. Justice Department would spread his false stolen election claims.”

For more on the key players in the Jan. 6 committee hearings, click here.

This story is developing and will be updated as more becomes available.