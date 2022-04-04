Ancient footprints in New Mexico raise questions about when humans inhabited North America

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Lena I. Jackson
By —

Lena I. Jackson

Audio

When humans first populated North America and how they arrived has long been a matter of spirited debate. A recent study detailing what archeologists believe are the oldest known footprints in the United States is sparking new questions and upending long-held beliefs. Stephanie Sy reports.

Listen to this Segment

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Lena I. Jackson
By —

Lena I. Jackson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: