Ann Patchett on the inspirations for her latest novel, ‘Tom Lake’

Ann Patchett:

One of the things that this book is about that I am so struck by is, when I was in my 20s, I worried if I had enough money to go out to dinner. We would go to the matinee because we don't have enough money to go at night. We will go to the restaurant, but we will just get a piece of pie. I really want to get this story written. Maybe I will send the story to a magazine.

That's what I was worried about. At the bookstore — I own a bookstore in Nashville, Parnassus. We have all these employees, a lot of them in their 20s and 30s. And that's not what they're worried about. I mean, they're worried about the pandemic. They're worried about climate change. They're worried about gerrymandering. They're worried about the right to love who you love.

I mean, it's — the weight of things that young people have to worry about today is so different from the things that I worried about when I was young.