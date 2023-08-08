James McBride discusses the themes in his new novel, ‘The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Lena I. Jackson
Lena I. Jackson
Leave your feedback
The National Book Award-winning author James McBride has a new novel out, "The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store." Like much of McBride’s work, it’s rooted in race, religion and personal history. Jeffrey Brown turns the page for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Watch the Full Episode
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
Support Provided By:
Learn more