Answering viewers’ questions about COVID-19 vaccines

Kimberly Manning:

There are different types of antibodies. And it does not trigger an autoimmune sort of uptick, if you will.

But I can understand the concern. And I do think it's important to start by acknowledging people's real, true concerns.

Let me tell you a little bit about how the vaccine works. The vaccine is developed to create an antibody response to the spike protein. So, the mRNA is just a little snippet of the genetic code on the mRNA code for that spike protein.

And so what does that mean? It means that, when you get the vaccine, and it's kind of wrapped up in this lipid layer, it comes into your cell. And when that little piece of mRNA comes into your cell, it doesn't go in your nucleus. It doesn't rewrite your genetic information.

But, when it gets in there, it's like a little contractor that comes out and says, OK, let me give some instructions. And the instructions I'm going to give say, let's make spike protein.

So, your body actually starts to make the spike protein, not the whole virus, just the spike protein. And then your body then recognizes that as foreign, and you develop an immune response. And that immune response gets saved up and stored, and just kind of hangs out and waits for — so that if you get actual COVID infection, it recognizes that spike protein on the outside. And that's what allows your body to kind of swarm in and take care of it.

So, it's not rewriting your DNA. I can certainly see how someone thinks that. But the mRNA vaccines come in at the RNA level. And it does not rewrite who you are.