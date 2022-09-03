The political impact of what the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
A new court filing from the Justice Department reveals that more than 11,000 documents in 33 boxes were recovered from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, and that 48 folders marked classified were completely empty. Special correspondent Jeff Greenfield and NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson join Geoff Bennett to discuss the ongoing investigation.
