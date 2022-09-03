News Wrap: Test launch for Artemis 1 moon mission postponed again

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, NASA's Artemis moon mission has been postponed a second time, excessive heat is scorching the West Coast and fueling wildfires, nine migrants were found dead after trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was laid to rest in Moscow, and Serena Williams played what was likely her final match at the U.S. Open Friday night.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: