Anti-abortion group says Mo. Planned Parenthood violated patient safety

Mallory Quigley:

I think we just have to look at the facts.

It was a patient complaint that actually prompted the investigation into the clinic, and they found multiple violations. A woman who went in for an abortion actually remained pregnant. There's talk of botched abortions, failure to do proper informed consent.

Actually, an ambulance has been called to this particular facility in Saint Louis more than 70 times since 2009. That — she mentioned a public health crisis. That sounds like a public health crisis to me. We know what happens when public health officials don't inspect abortion facilities. It happened in Pennsylvania for 17 years. They didn't inspect clinics.

Kermit Gosnell was convicted eventually of killing unborn children that had — children that had been born alive and the death of one patient. In fact, EMS could not get her out because the hallways were not wide enough, and there was debris everywhere.

So these regulations aren't arbitrary. They're about the health and safety of women.