Anti-LGBTQ+ law in Uganda that threatens the death penalty sparks international outcry

Stephanie Sy
Uganda just enacted one of the world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Same-sex relations were already illegal there, but the new law goes much further, including life imprisonment for anyone convicted of homosexuality and in some cases mandates the death penalty. The draconian provisions upended the lives of queer Ugandans who now feel in danger. Stephanie Sy discussed the law with Steven Kabuye.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
