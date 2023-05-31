Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, Congress works to push through the deal that would raise the debt ceiling and curb spending. A major opioid settlement grants the family behind Purdue Pharma immunity from civil lawsuits in exchange for money to treat addiction. Plus, certain groups of Asian Americans who are disproportionately affected by police violence open up about their often overlooked experiences.
