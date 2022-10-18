Antisemitic comments from public figures spark concern over real-world implications

They included this:

"No president has done more for Israel than I have. U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel before it is too late."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced that post as antisemitic. It plays on the old trope that American Jews have a dual loyalty to Israel. Many also saw that last phrase, "before it is too late," as a threat.

The post came just days after the musical artists Ye was suspended from Twitter and Instagram after saying Jewish people are trying to blackball him and tweeting that he would go DEFCON 3 on Jewish people.

Dov Waxman is director of the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and a professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles. His most recent book is "The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: What Everyone Needs to Know."

Mr. Waxman, thanks so much for joining us.

Are you concerned that comments like these from people like these, from a former president, from a megastar recording — recording star can spread antisemitic sentiments more widely?

Dov Waxman, Author, "The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: What Everyone Needs to Know": Absolutely.

I think the real danger here is that both President Trump's remarks and Kanye West's have the danger of normalizing antisemitism, of legitimizing it. I mean, these are people who have a huge number of followers, particularly on social media.

And when they're coming out and saying this, it kind of gives license to many other people to also express antisemitic statements. And it really signals a wider, I think, mainstreaming of antisemitism in our political discourse today. And that's really a worrying development.