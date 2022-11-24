AOL founder Steve Case on the surprising entrepreneurs reimagining the economic landscape

Steve Case:

Yes, I have a chapter the book on a diversity imperative and the data there.

I talked about 75 percent of venture capital going to three states. If you look at people, women are 50 percent of the population. Female founders get less than 10 percent of venture capital. Latinos are 18 percent of population. Latino founders get less than 2 percent of venture capital. And Black Americans are 13 percent of population, but Black founders get less than 1 percent of venture capital.

So, it does matter where you live, and it does matter kind of what you look like, but if you have an idea, you have the opportunity to turn it into a company and create jobs and drive growth in your community. So that's why it's so important to level the playing field.

And on the immigration front, it's also important that we continue to be a welcoming nation, that we get people from all over the world who want to be part of this next American story; 40 percent of the top companies, the Fortune 500 companies, were started by immigrants or children of immigrants.

So it's been part of the secret sauce has made America so strong. And we need to remember that and continue to be a magnet for talent. It has gotten little harder to come to this country. It has gotten harder to stay in this country.