Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, inflation is outpacing wage growth, casting a shadow over Thanksgiving as food banks struggle to meet the need. Young voters made their presence known in the midterms, potentially changing political calculations for the future. Plus, Ukraine grapples with the loss of priceless artwork stolen by Russian forces during their occupation of Kherson.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.