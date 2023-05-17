Appeals court hears arguments in case over access to mifepristone

Access to medication abortion faced a critical test Wednesday in the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of Republican appointees heard arguments about whether the abortion pill mifepristone, first approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago, should remain on the market. Sarah Varney and Steve Vladeck joined Geoff Bennett to discuss the legal battle.

