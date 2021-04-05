Monday on the NewsHour, the Minneapolis Chief of Police testifies against former officer Derek Chauvin. Then, more U.S. hospitals struggle with a dramatic rise in new COVID infections, raising concerns about widespread efforts to re-open states. Also, we explore if Oregon, the first state to reduce penalties for possession and use of hard substances, could become a model for the rest of the U.S.
Segments From This Episode
News Wrap: U.S. vaccination numbers soar with 4 million shots administered Saturday7 min
Chauvin’s actions were in ‘no way, shape, or form’ part of protocol, police chief says10 min
New COVID variants, relaxed public restrictions cause spike in Michigan hospitalizations6 min
A long-simmering royal family feud is publicly boiling over in Jordan8 min
Could Oregon’s decision to decriminalize hard drugs provide a model for the country?8 min
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Georgia’s voting law, election fundraising rules8 min
Oregon community raises over 400K to save family-owned amusement park6 min
