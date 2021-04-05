New COVID variants, relaxed public restrictions cause spike in Michigan hospitalizations

Dr. Nicholas Gilpin:

I do.

I think, for starters, what we're seeing in terms of these astronomically high positivity rates is, this has all kind of come on the tails of a relaxation in restrictions. So, for the better part of the winter, and after the holidays, bars and restaurants were predominantly closed, mass gatherings were discouraged.

And then, as case numbers started to decline, a lot of those restrictions were relaxed. So, I think what you're seeing is a lot of people were, frankly, tired of COVID. They want to get together. They want to see their family. They're starting to get vaccinated.

And so there is this sense of people getting together more in the community. That is one-half of the equation. I think the other half of the equation is, we're seeing a lot more of these COVID variants, specifically the B117, or the U.K. variant, which is absolutely in our backyard right now in Michigan.

I believe we're the second highest state in terms of B117. And we know that the B117 is not only more transmissible, but also potentially more deadly as well. So, you put those two things together, relaxed restrictions, and a B117 more transmissible variant, and I think that accounts for why you're seeing so many more cases.