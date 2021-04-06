‘Performing one another:’ Theater tools help these students accept different perspectives

Corey Grewell:

There's some tension, right, because there's an implicit idea of both students having a sort of idea, well, kind of according to what you think, I'm in the wrong here.

But, to their credit, the students have not tried to impose that on each other. And I think that those conversations lay the groundwork for some of the political differences, right, that they encounter later on.

When I go into the voting booth to pull the lever for someone who makes policy, we're not going to vote for the same guy, but that doesn't negate my respect for you as a human being.