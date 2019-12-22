Are presidential candidates listening to what young people want?

Yamiche Alcindor:

Last night in West Palm Beach, Florida, President Trump spoke to a group of young conservatives. He called them, quote, "fearless young leaders." And while there are young people who are engaged and active in politics, a recent poll of 8- to 17-year-olds found that less than half felt presidential candidates were listening to them.

Here with me now is a Anuka Browne. She is the chief engagement, advocacy and global programs officer for UNICEF USA, which issued the report. Thanks so much for being here.

Only about a third of American kids feel included in the political process. What does that suggest and what do they want to be talking about, that candidates aren't talking about?