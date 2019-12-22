Andrew Yang makes a case for the ‘freedom dividend’

Yamiche Alcindor:

Democratic candidates will be back on stage on January 14th in Des Moines, Iowa. So far, five candidates have qualified — Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, as well as Mayor Pete Buttigieg. And joining me now is candidate Andrew Yang, who is also hoping to make the stage.

So thank you so much for being here in studio, I know you've had a busy, busy week.

As we've reported, the Democratic National Committee is going to be raising the threshold again for January. You were the only candidate of color on stage this time around. Are you concerned at all that these rules are icing out candidates of color in note?