Are professional sports ready to resume play amid the pandemic?

Amna Nawaz:

That's right Judy. Baseball is back, with a twist.

The agreement with the league comes after 40 MLB players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

Here's what we know: Players will report to spring training on July 1. The regular season will start on July 23 or 24. Instead of the typical 162-game season, teams will play just 60 games. And the proposed schedule includes mostly divisional play to mitigate team travel.

Beyond baseball, other leagues have made moves to get back to the game. The 2019-2020 NBA season will restart July 30 in Orlando, Florida. And the National Hockey League is moving forward with a multitiered plan to restart its 2019-2020 season. Qualifying rounds for the Stanley Cup tournament kick off July 30.

We explore the many changes in the world of sports now with John Feinstein, a sportswriter and author who follows all of this closely.

And he joins us now.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour," John.

Let's talk first about baseball. There was a very public volley of proposals and bickering back and forth in baseball between the players and the league. What were some of the main sticking points there? And how far does this agreement go to address those concerns?