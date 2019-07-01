Are Trump’s cozy relationships with foreign adversaries connected to a broader strategy?

William Burns:

I think dealing with autocrats in some ways comes with the territory. But I think you have to avoid traps. You got to avoid the trap of thinking that the object of the exercise is just to get along.

Avoid the trap of trying to ingratiate yourself. You have to be careful not to pull your punches on American values or on other concerns. That's not going to get you anywhere. And I think you also have to understand that a lot of our leverage comes from our alliances and our partners in the world.

And you have to draw on those in dealing with very difficult to autocrats. So none of that's an argument against dealing with them directly, but you have to do it with our eyes open and do it in a very hard-nosed way.