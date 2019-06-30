Trump-Kim meet was carefully constructed reality TV

Simon Denyer:

Right. I mean from the South Korean point of view from President Moon's point of view it's a good thing that America and North Korea are talking because it's a better thing that they're talking than they're about to declare war on each other. Because for South Korea that would be the ultimate disaster for Japan. It is a different calculation. I think the Japanese have always been very wary of North Korea's nuclear weapons. They've been very wary of the missile threat. They're very concerned that a deal will be struck which will legitimize a nuclear weapons state right on their doorstep with missiles which is extremely hostile to it. So the Japanese are watching this with a great deal awareness and a great deal of concern. And I think what you've seen now is President Trump used to talk about denuclearization but in the last 24 hours he barely mentioned denuclearization. He just kept saying the border is safer than it used to be before. So we've really moving the goalposts here and I think that will be a concern for Japan.