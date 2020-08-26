Are U.S. medical experts being influenced by the Trump administration?

William Brangham:

The first instance happened on Sunday night, when President Trump and the head of the FDA, Dr. Stephen Hahn, came forward to announce the emergency approval of convalescent plasma as a COVID-19 treatment.

Hahn overstated how effective the treatment was and, after much criticism, had to walk back his comments.

Then yesterday, the CDC changed its guidance on who should be getting tested for coronavirus. Without explanation, it removed its earlier advice that people with no symptoms get tested, even if they have been exposed to the virus.

I'm joined now by Dr. Thomas Frieden. He ran the CDC for eight years, and he's now the head of a global health initiative called Resolve to Save Lives.

Dr. Frieden, great to see you again.

Could you just — what is your sense? What do you make of these two changes? Is this just par for the course for science, or is there something more troubling going on here?