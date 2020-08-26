Are U.S. medical experts being influenced by the Trump administration?

Thomas Frieden:
Let's be frank. We don't have enough tests. The administration perhaps doesn't want to say that, but there aren't enough tests that can come back in a meaningful time frame, one or two days.
Therefore, we have to prioritize. That's reasonable. Symptomatic people, people who are in congregate facilities, like nursing homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, meatpacking plants, where you can have massive outbreaks, are higher priority.
Some asymptomatic people are at lower priority. If a college wants to test every kid coming back to campus, that's not a high priority when we have limited tests.
But a contact of someone who has COVID is high priority, because they may have the infection without having symptoms. They may actually be the source of the infection, without knowing that they have it. And you can't stop chains of transmission unless you can find chains of transmission.
So it's really not defensible to say that asymptomatic contacts should not be tested.
