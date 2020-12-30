Arizona health care workers face ‘catastrophic’ conditions amid surge in COVID cases

Amna Nawaz:

With the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations surging in many parts of the country, health care systems and their staff are becoming further strained.

In Los Angeles, paramedics are declining to take less-than-critically-ill patients to hospitals. And, in Phoenix, six area hospitals are diverting incoming emergency patients to other facilities.

Dr. Quinn Snyder is an emergency physician in Mesa, Arizona. He has been experiencing the surge first-hand, and he joins me now.

Dr. Snyder, welcome to the "NewsHour," and thanks for making the time.

I want to start with that surge we're hearing so much about. What does it look like, what does it feel like inside the hospitals right now?