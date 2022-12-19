Arts groups rally to rebuild creative oasis in Wichita, Kansas

Judy Woodruff:

'Tis the season for holiday performances. And it's always a key time for arts groups relying on holiday fare to bring in crowds.

But this holiday season comes as arts organizations, especially in smaller and midsize cities, continue to wrestle with the pandemic and its impact.

Jeffrey Brown traveled to Wichita, Kansas, to see how some are adapting and applying lessons learned during the shutdown.

It's for our arts and culture series, Canvas.