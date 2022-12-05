Mother and son who are both poet laureates work to inspire others

Amna Nawaz:

Becoming a poet laureate is a coveted role and rare honor, rarer still, having two laureates in the same family.

Jeffrey Brown went to Philadelphia to meet with a poetic family and hear how a mother-son duo works to bring poetry to a wider public. It is part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.

Airea D. Matthews, Poet Laureate of Philadelphia: Want moves between, or up, or down, or through the bloodline. Desire is spacious. Want is in the DNA.