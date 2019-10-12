Securing some of the most precious art in the world

John Barelli:

From one of the pedestals. And at first we thought maybe it was misplaced or you know, a curator took it into conservation or something. But when we got down to the area, we saw it was taken right off its pedestal and the wood was splintered. We said, 'We had a problem.' Well, we were able to recover it five days later on Valentine's Day, which was interesting because when The Met received the object in an acquisition there was a heart carved over its left eye. And when we recovered it, there was another heart carved over its right eye. It was in a locker in Grand Central Station. An anonymous call told us to go look for it. The police went to look for it and they returned it to us. No one was ever arrested.