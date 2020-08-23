As Beirut rebuilds, trust in government is low

Leila Molana-Allen:

The day after the blast, volunteers gathered in Mar Mikhael, one of Beirut's worst-hit neighborhoods, to register victims' needs, distribute aid and plan how to rebuild.

They're now getting three or four thousand volunteers daily, helping up to 15,000 people each day. These young people are repurposing skills like party organizing to coordinate a widespread humanitarian emergency response.

Thirty-year-old Maroun lost his own home and office and three of his closest friends were killed. He's been working 20-hours days for more than two weeks.

And you're getting no government funding?