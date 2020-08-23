NHWE Politics Recap: DNC victories and failures, Trump’s RNC plans

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last week, Democrats wrapped up their unconventional political convention without the traditional crowds and hoopla, but with sharp attacks on the record and character of the sitting president.

Tomorrow, it's the Republicans turn with some in-person events and a small group of GOP delegates heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, to rally their support for the president, who promises to make a speech each evening.

Still, new revelations and allegations continue to confront him and his record.

Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins us from Santa Barbara, California.

Jeff, before we get to the tapes, so to speak, your thoughts on the convention that just happened?