As bombing death toll tops 300, grieving Sri Lanka looks for answers

Debi Edward:

In the grounds of St. Sebastian's Church, they have erected a makeshift altar, at which this morning coffin after coffin began to arrive.

On Sunday, this congregation lost more than 100 of its worshipers, and at a mass funeral, the lives of each of them was remembered and honored by those who survived. At a house nearby, we found the community gathering to pay their respects to a mother and her three children who were also killed in the same attack in Negombo.

Prideep hadn't joined his family at church that day. He described having to go identify his children at the morgue, and then the moment he went to visit his wife in hospital, only to see her lose her fight for life.

Police have released this footage of the suicide bomber in the moments before he murdered Prideep's family. It shows how brazenly he walked into the church wearing his deadly backpack, his hand poised to detonate. One of the priests leading the Easter service told us of the devastating impact it has had.