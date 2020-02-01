As Brexit sinks in, division remains in the United Kingdom

Frank Langfitt:

Tons of comparisons in terms of the 2016 election and here. I find often as I travel, particularly, I spent a lot of time in the north of England, these are post-industrial communities. And when you have conversations with people up there, Hari, I mean, they say the same sort of things you would hear in Michigan and Pennsylvania. There is a sense of a country changing too fast. Suffering from globalization. They feel that they've been left behind by elites in London. It's all the same kind of language, but it is very heartfelt. And what Boris Johnson was able to do in December was to go up there and speak to people, promised to get Brexit done and then reinvest in the north. And that was the way he was able to win a big election. So what he did up there is not dissimilar at all to what Donald Trump did in the upper Midwest in 2016.