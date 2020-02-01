WFP uses new tech to fight refugee food shortages in Jordan

Hari Sreenivasan:

According to the United Nations, there are nearly 26 million refugees worldwide. Nearly seven million of them are Syrian.

Even after they have long fled conflicts in their home countries, high poverty and unemployment mean they are still struggling to feed themselves. In the first of two reports from the middle east, special correspondent Christopher Livesay takes us to Jordan, where the United Nations World Food Program is using technology and digital innovations to better provide food to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees.

This report is part of our ongoing 'Future of Food' series with support from the Pulitzer Center.