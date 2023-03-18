As Congress stalls on federal gun safety laws, some states push their own rules

This week, Michigan’s Senate passed a major gun safety package passed a major gun safety package and sent it to the House, where it is expected to pass. The action was spurred by last month's shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and wounded five others. Lisa Geller, director of state policy at Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, joins John Yang to discuss.

