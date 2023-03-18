As Congress stalls on federal gun safety laws, some states push their own rules

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Kaisha Young
This week, Michigan’s Senate passed a major gun safety package passed a major gun safety package and sent it to the House, where it is expected to pass. The action was spurred by last month's shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and wounded five others. Lisa Geller, director of state policy at Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
