As COP26 winds down, is a breakthrough climate agreement in sight?

William Brangham:

I don't know if a breakthrough is on the cards.

But, as you mentioned before, there were some developments last week that were notable. But the whole issue here, as we have discussed in the past, is, will these nations pledge to cut their carbon emissions enough to stop the planet warming in a catastrophic way?

The Paris agreement, if you remember, said, we have got to keep warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius, and that every notch above that temperature is more and more damage to the planet. According to the current pledges that are out right now, there was an analysis done by the Climate Action Tracker. It says that our current pledges put us on a track for 2.4 degrees Celsius. The U.N. a few weeks ago said we're on path for 2.7 degrees.

Now, you might wonder, that doesn't sound like that much of a difference. One researcher I talked to today said, yes, the difference between those things could sound like the difference between a nice day and a lovely day.

But the fact is that that much extra energy in the atmosphere heating up the planet is what scientists say will drive more droughts, longer heat waves, more floods, greater sea level rise. That's the issue at stake here.

So, ministers are still meeting over this issue, what they will pledge. And we just don't know what that's going to come — what's going to happen by tomorrow.