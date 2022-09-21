As Fed raises interest rates to combat inflation, central banks around the world follow

Judy Woodruff:

As we said a moment ago, another major news story today, and that is the Federal Reserve once again raising its key interest rate by three-quarters-of-a-point in order to beat back inflation.

So far, the Fed has increased rates by three points this year. The benchmark short-term rate has now reached its highest level since 2008. And with Fed Chair Jay Powell saying today that — quote — "There's still a long way to go," it looks like the Fed's key rate will jump at least one more point before year's end.

Other countries are following suit, posing more risks.

Economics correspondent Paul Solman has the story.