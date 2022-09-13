Inflation remains stubbornly high, raising fears of more interest rate hikes

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
The August inflation report is out and the U.S. Labor Department says overall consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year ago. That's slightly lower than July's increase, but amid fears of more interest rate hikes, it led to Wall Street's worst day since June 2020. Economist Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives joined Judy Woodruff to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: