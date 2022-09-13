Inflation remains stubbornly high, raising fears of more interest rate hikes

The August inflation report is out and the U.S. Labor Department says overall consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year ago. That's slightly lower than July's increase, but amid fears of more interest rate hikes, it led to Wall Street's worst day since June 2020. Economist Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives joined Judy Woodruff to discuss.

