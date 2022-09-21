Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden calls on global leaders to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Vladimir Putin drafts more soldiers for the war effort. The Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation and banks around the world follow. Plus, power is restored to some Puerto Rican residents, but many are still in the dark and without water in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: