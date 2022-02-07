As France and Russia meet over Ukraine, what are the prospects for easing tensions?

Heather Conley, Former State Department Official:

Nick, it's really unclear.

We're not entirely sure what proposals President Macron was bringing to Moscow. He said in an interview before his departure for Moscow that he was looking for a so-called new balance between sovereignty and peace.

President Macron has been really investing in his personnel relationship with Vladimir Putin. Going back to 2019, he initiated a strategic dialogue. He also is about to run for reelection in April. So President Macron sees a very unique opportunity here to promote a European approach to this crisis.

He has been, I think, very disturbed that the United States and Russia were seemingly to manage European affairs over his head, over European heads. So this was a way for President Macron to about directly to Moscow, use that investment over the last several years.

But he seems to be very interested in accommodating Russia's concerns about its security guarantees. But he walks a very delicate balance, because he also travels to Kyiv tomorrow to talk to the Ukrainian government, but he can't sell out Ukrainian sovereignty.

So, unclear what those five hours of talks produce, but it is clear that Vladimir Putin would like to tease this out. He continues to escalate and flow forces towards the Ukraine border to apply pressure on President Zelensky and his government. Meanwhile, he is trying to achieve some divisions within Europe and potentially some transatlantic divisions, if President Macron creates a proposal that, in fact, can't be accepted by other members of the NATO alliance.