Diplomatic efforts pick up to defuse Russian-generated tensions over Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

The U.S. and much of NATO are trying to take military steps to reinforce the alliance. Today, American soldiers usually based in the U.S. landed in Poland to bolster 1,000 NATO troops already deployed there.

European countries are also reinforcing NATO's eastern flank with European jets and European soldiers, all an attempt to deter any war in Ukraine from expanding into NATO. But the Russians continue to expand their military footprint on NATO and Ukraine's borders. The Ministry of Defense released this video nearly every day of troops practicing the tactics they could use if they invaded Ukraine.

U.S. officials tell "PBS NewsHour" Russia now has nearly three-quarters of what they would need for a full invasion. And U.S. officials say if Russian solders soldiers did invade, they could inflict catastrophic casualties, including 50,000 civilians, and cause millions to flee.

The U.S. also fears that Russian soldiers could capture Kyiv and overthrow the government in a matter of days.