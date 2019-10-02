How Republicans see the impeachment inquiry

Chris Buskirk:

yes, I think that — I think that's exactly right.

I mean, I look back at the last — the last two presidents who faced impeachment proceedings, and you look at back when it was Richard Nixon. The vote in the House to proceed with an impeachment inquiry, not with the ultimate impeachment — that never happened, but with the inquiry — was 410-4.

And then when you fast-forward to the '90s, and we had — we had President Clinton, it was something like 250-178 or something like that, the point being it was a much more party-line vote at that time.

And you look at the outcomes of those two things, and they're very, very different. And that's because impeachment is obviously very divisive. It is highly partisan. It's highly political.

And it's an odd thing to be doing right before an election, when you have — when you have a political process playing out. And people certainly are going to look into Ukraine and all kinds of other things as voters get ready to go to the polls.

But it seems to me that the appropriate way to pursue this is to try and win an election based on the issues. And one of the issues may be who Trump is, what he's done, what he hasn't done.

But to pursue this now, when you're going to have a party-line vote, doesn't seem to auger welcome one's political prospects. And that's why I think it ultimately benefits the president more than it does Democrats.